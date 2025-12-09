Arjun Rampal hails Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, calls R Madhavan ‘pure genius’ in sweet post for Dhurandhar's success

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited film, Dhurandhar, finally released on 5 December. The film received a rave response from the audience and has been creating a stir at the box office ever since. Amid the film's success, Arjun Rampal took a moment to cheer for his co-stars and express his gratitude towards the audience. Arjun Rampal shares BTS pics from Dhurandhar set to celebrate the film's success.

Arjun Rampal pens note celebrating Dhurandhar success

On Monday, Arjun Rampal took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from the Dhurandhar sets with his co-stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and director Aditya. Sharing the pictures, he expressed gratitude for the film’s success and wrote, “Ladies & Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you, thank you, thank you 🙏🏽 for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given Dhurandhar, which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms."

He added, "The day you narrated the film to me, I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story that would unfold in the most unique narrative style. The level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes – you surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly, you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you, Boiya. Love you.”

He further praised the film’s cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha and the editor, Ojas Gautam, for putting in hours of work. He expressed his gratitude towards casting director Mukesh Chhabra for casting him as Major Iqbal. He then went on to give shoutouts to his co-stars and wrote, “#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can’t wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big jappi. @therakeshbedi mazza aagaya, brother. What a full circle. @saraarjunn congratulations, onwards and upwards. To the beast, the wrath of God.”

He concluded, “@ranveersingh Hamza. Man, it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank you for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you. None of this would have been possible without the support of the silent angel Jyoti Deshpande and @officialjiostudios, whose belief and grit saw us through. Thank you, Jyoti. I know this is long, kya kare baddi picture hain. To all those who read till here, all I can say is welcome to the cult.”

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

Set in the early 2000s and inspired by real-life incidents, the film received praise for the performances, direction and portrayal of spies. Amid positive word of mouth, the film has already grossed ₹160 crore, and now fans are awaiting the second part, which is scheduled to release on 19 March 2026.