Farah Khan admits Akshaye Khanna ‘truly deserves an Oscar’ for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently riding high on success and has fans obsessing over his role and look in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The internet can’t stop praising his performance in the film, and now filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with him in Tees Maar Khan, has also admitted that the actor “deserves an Oscar”. Farah Khan echoes fans' love for Akshaye Khanna.

Farah Khan says Akshaye Khanna deserves Oscar

On Monday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a fan edit reel that showed a clip of Akshaye Khanna’s scenes from Dhurandhar alongside a scene from Tees Maar Khan, where Akshay Kumar looks at Akshaye and says, “Woh raha mera superstar, mera Oscar.” The text on the reel read, “Everyone after watching Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.”

Farah Khan talks about Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar.

Sharing the reel, Farah added laughing emojis and wrote, “Akshaye Khanna truly deserves an Oscar (clapping hands emojis).” While it’s not clear whether Farah has watched Dhurandhar yet, she is still vouching for Akshaye and echoing the fans’ love for him.

In Tees Maar Khan, Akshaye essayed the role of Aatish Kapoor, a talented but greedy superstar who aspires to win an Oscar. The film, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, has become a sensation among Gen Z, even though it received mixed reviews upon release.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, a gangster who rules Lyari with his cousin and second-in-command, Uzair Baloch (played by Danish Pandor). His entry scene on the Arabic song Flipperachi has created a huge buzz on social media, and his performance has received unanimous praise.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set in the late 2000s and draws inspiration from real-life incidents to present a fictionalised story of India’s war against terror in Pakistan. The film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Lyari to not only dismantle the syndicate but also share insights about their dealings with the ISI with Indian intelligence. Apart from Ranveer and Akshaye, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film earned positive reactions from audiences and has grossed ₹152 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.