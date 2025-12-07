Ranveer Singh shares Akshaye Khanna's viral entry song from Dhurandhar, fans call it a ‘banger’

Dhurandhar, the spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, was released in theatres on Friday (December 5). Viewers who saw the film praised it on social media, with particular attention to Akshaye Khanna's scene-stealing turn as Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord and politician. Many also noted that his ‘aura’ in the entry scene was the best bit. On Sunday, Ranveer shared the same scene on his Instagram account, and fans could not be more elated. (Also read: Fans declare 2025 the year of Akshaye Khanna after his power-packed performances in Dhurandhar, Chhaava) Akshaye Khanna in a still from Dhurandhar.

Ranveer drops scene from Dhurandhar

Ranveer took to his Instagram account and shared the clip. In the scene, Akshaye's character is seen getting out of his car and entering a small event-like space, in which many dancers continued with a performance. Akskaye walks ahead and happily obliges for a small dance, and then settles on his seat. Ranveer wrote in the caption, “So here’s ’THAT’ track from the movie 😉🎶 ……. FLIPPERACHI ! Book your tickets now. Link in bio.”

How fans reacted

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “We searched whole night for this one yesterday. Here it is! Full volume.” Another said, “Banger drop!” “What a movie absolutely loved it and what a performance you gave, Akshaye Khanna. Stupendous,” read a comment. “Man, that entry scene hits different,” said a second fan.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film has already crossed ₹69 crore in India in three days of release.