Farah Khan takes a hilarious dig at IndiGo fiasco with Indian Idol meme: ‘You can’t come to Mumbai’

IndiGo Airlines is currently battling widespread flight cancellations that have thrown travel plans into disarray nationwide. Several actors, including Gul Panag, Lauren Gottlieb, Jay Bhanushali and others, have reacted to the ongoing disruptions. Now, filmmaker Farah Khan has also taken a hilarious dig at the IndiGo fiasco. Farah Khan shared a hilarious meme reacting to the Indigo fiasco.(HT_PRINT)

Farah Khan's dig at the IndiGo fiasco

On Sunday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a meme about the chaos, featuring herself. The clip, taken from the very first season of Indian Idol, where Farah judged alongside Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik, showed the three judges as IndiGo staff members and a contestant as the “passenger.” In the video, Farah says, “According to me, you can’t come to Mumbai.” The contestant then replies, “Then where do I have to come? I didn’t come here to go to Mumbai; I came here to meet you all. I’ve been awake for 24 hours, now I’ll sleep.”

Farah Khan shares meme about IndiGo Fiasco.

Sharing the meme, Farah wrote, “Best!!” with laughing emojis, a clear dig at the ongoing chaos caused by IndiGo’s mass cancellations.

Earlier, Lauren was spotted at the airport with her luggage. She told paparazzi, “This is a public service announcement: do not take IndiGo. Everything you’re seeing online — that’s exactly what’s happening. It looks like the apocalypse inside. All the flights to Dubai, where I’m going, have been cancelled! Everything cancelled. Hundreds of people are in there. It feels like some disaster has happened, and I feel traumatised right now. Do not fly IndiGo, especially now. Maybe not ever. But especially now.”

About the IndiGo crisis

IndiGo has cancelled hundreds of flights nationwide over the past several days, including more than 1,000 flights on a single day (5 December 2025). The cancellations have disrupted all major hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded just as the busy holiday season begins.

An IndiGo spokesperson issued a statement acknowledging the disruptions, saying, “We recognise that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly affected across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Farah Khan’s recent work

Aside from entertaining audiences with her popular cooking vlogs with Dilip, Farah recently impressed with her choreography in Gafoor, a song from Aryan Khan’s debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Performed by Tamannaah Bhatia, the song and its hook step became a major hit. Farah also revealed that she hopes to begin directing her next film in 2026.