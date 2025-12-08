Amid comparisons, Siddharth Anand calls Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ‘nasha’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has created a stir at the box office and worked its magic on the audience’s hearts as well. As the film continues to entertain viewers, it is also receiving strong support from Bollywood. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who directed the 2024 spy action thriller Pathaan, has now heaped praise on the film on social media. Siddharth Anand is spellbound by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Siddharth Anand heaps praise on Dhurandhar

On Sunday, Siddharth took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his review of Dhurandhar. Praising the film, he wrote, “DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays with you for long. It doesn’t leave you. You crave wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing at their peak! How? How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms propelled all of them with his conviction and passion.”

He added, “Which shows in every frame. There are some scenes executed like those of a seasoned maestro. Each performance — all of them — have simply submitted and allowed their best to be extracted. I’m going to watch it again. And I don’t remember wanting to see a film again in cinemas for years… so happy!! Kudos team DHURANDHAR!”

The praise comes amid the comparisons between Dhurandhar and YRF's spy films. Many pointed out how Dhurandhar showed the ‘real life of spies’ compared to what was shown in YRF's Pathaan and other spy films. One of the X users tweeted, “Aditya Dhar just showed YRF how to make a Spy Film #Dhurandhar.” Another commented, “Sir, you need to learn a lot definitely from @AdityaDharFilms. Stop romanticising ISI in your movies. Stop Pakistan's glorification as Aman ki Aaaha brigade. And for god sake, stop bikini-clad dance songs with RAW and ISI agents making merry together. What you serve as crap in Pathaan, War 2 is not what this country deserves. We deserve content which is realistic and grounded, not a fantasy world of spies created by YRF.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film is inspired by real-life incidents and covert operations of India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), involving local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan. It shows Ranveer as a spy who infiltrates the Lyari gang in an attempt to eradicate the root cause of terrorism. The film received mostly positive reviews from the audience and has so far collected ₹103 crore at the domestic box office. It ends on a cliffhanger, and the second instalment is set to release in cinemas on 19 March 2026.