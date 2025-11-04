Did Shah Rukh Khan copy Brad Pitt’s F1 look for King? Director Siddharth Anand reacts

Ever since the first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King was unveiled on his 60th birthday, social media has been buzzing about the striking similarities between his character and Brad Pitt’s look from the F1 movie. Now, director Siddharth Anand has finally addressed the comparisons and fan theories surrounding the film. The first look of his King, was released on Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday.

Siddharth Anand reacts

Soon after the first look of King dropped, social media was flooded with posts highlighting Shah Rukh’s blue shirt and tan jacket look from the film. Several social media users drew parallels between his appearance and Brad Pitt’s look in F1, sharing side-by-side clips of the two. While some fans called it a case of “inspiration,” others went as far as labeling it a “copy,” sparking a debate online.

Now, Siddharth has responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood is constantly subjected to hate.

The post read, “Funny logic by haters these days. If Bollywood movie has:-Fighter Jet - Copy of Top Gun, Ship - Copy of Titanic, Same dress code - Copy of F1, Orange Dress - Anti-Hindu, Their IQ level is like - buffering since 1947.”

The post features a collage showing Shah Rukh in a similar outfit from his 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, followed by Brad Pitt sporting similar look in his 2025 film F1, and finally the image from King that sparked the entire discussion on social media.

Siddharth Anand reacted to the post in the comment section, dropping several laughing face emojis along with the “okay” hand emoji, seemingly agreeing with the sentiment behind it.

All about The King

On his 60th birthday, the first look of his next film, King, was released. In the title reveal teaser of King, Shah Rukh is seen performing action sequences and stunts like never before. He is seen in salt and pepper look in the teaser. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Shah Rukh described the role as “a very dark and character”. The actor spoke about the film at the fan meet-and-greet event held on Sunday. Shah Rukh shares, “King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy (Ghosh) ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi (The character in King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sunjay wrote it with a lot of love. He comes with a lot of vices. He is a murderer. He kills people and doesn’t even ask).”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.