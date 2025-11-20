Arjun Rampal dodges question on his gory torture scene in Dhurandhar trailer: 'Uske baare me baat nahi karunga'

Actor Arjun Rampal is yet again breaking bad in the upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar, where he plays a menacing ISI official. The film’s trailer, launched on Tuesday, opens with a scene introducing Arjun’s character with a rather gory and grisly torture sequence that has everyone talking. Not Arjun, though. The actor deftly avoided a question on the scene at the trailer launch. Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar trailer.

Arjun avoids question on torture scene in Dhurandhar trailer

Dhurandhar trailer opens with Arjun’s character torturing an unnamed man by pinning countless hooks on his body and almost skinning him alive. The scene has received polarising reactions online, with many fans, and even creator Dhruv Rathee, calling it excessive. Others, however, have praised director Aditya Dhar for pushing the envelope when it comes to uncomfortable violence in Indian cinema.

The trailer of Dhurandhar was unveiled at an event in Mumbai’s NMACC on Tuesday morning. Arjun was on stage with Aditya and the rest of the cast. The host asked Arjun about that scene and what went through his mind when Aditya narrated it to him. The actor responded, “I don’t want to talk about the scene much, because when I talk about a scene, the process, and the director’s mind, I find myself very boring. Toh uske baare me baat nahi karunga (So, I won’t do that). But I will say that today is a special day, because such a special film has been made by this man, Aditya Dhar.”

At the event, Arjun also accidentally revealed the name of Ranveer Singh’s character, the film’s protagonist. While the trailer does not reveal the character’s name, Arjun said that through the two years of the film’s shoot, he ‘never saw Ranveer once, but only Hamza.’

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that is loosely based on the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and Indian intelligence’s role in it. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Most characters in the film are based on real people. The film is scheduled to release on December 5.