Dhruv Rathee compares Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to ISIS beheadings, slams Aditya Dhar: 'His lust for money is unhinged'

Fans have loved the trailer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller is a visceral and violent saga, evident by its gory trailer that does not shy away from showing torture or blood. But not everybody is a fan. Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has slammed the film, criticising director Aditya Dhar for showing extreme violence in the trailer, and even comparing it to beheading videos shared by terror outfit ISIS. Dhruv Rathee has criticised the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Dhruv Rathee slams Dhurandhar trailer

Dhruv Rathee took to Twitter (now X) on Tuesday, hours after the film’s trailer was released online. “Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it “entertainment”,” Dhruv Rathee wrote.

Further criticising the film, Rathee added, “His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture.”

Dhruv Rathee's tweet about Dhurandhar.

The creator then urged the Central Board for Film Certfication (CBFC) to look into the film’s extreme violence. “This is the chance for Censor Board to show if have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive,” he concluded.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan, and also features Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. Two scenes from the trailer have caught fans’ attention for their gore and violence. One involves Arjun Rampal, who plays an ISI Major, skinning a person alive. The other sees Akshaye Khanna (playing a Lahore gangster) beating a man to death with a stone.

Fans laud the ‘darkness’

The internet, however, isn’t too perturbed by the violence. “The energy the darkness the atmosphere… it feels like Shashwat just opened a new chapter in Indian music ,” wrote one, praising the background score. “To the Censor Board: Jaisa trailer me dikh raha hai ekdum waisa he theatre me bhi dikhna chahiye (We need to see it in theatre exactly how it is shown in the trailer). NO CUTS NO BLURS,” another urged the CBFC.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar trailer was launched at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning in the presence of Aditya Dhar, the film’s lead Ranveer Singh, and other actors. The film also stars Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The action entertainer is set to release in theatres on December 5.