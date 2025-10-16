'Itne paise kaafi nahi hai?’:Dhruv Rathee slams Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing paan masala despite $1.4 billion net worth

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has sparked a debate online after sharing a video about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth and brand endorsements. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Dhruv discussed reports claiming that the Jawan actor is now among the world’s richest entertainers, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately ₹12,400 crore). Dhruv Rathee urges Shah Rukh Khan to consider the societal impact of his choices.

Dhruv questions Shah Rukh's need to sell paan masala

In the video, Rathee says, “Shah Rukh Khan ab ek billionaire ban chuke hai... unki net worth $1.4 billion pohach chuki hai. Rupiyo mein kaha jaaye toh kareeb Rs. 12,400 crore hota hai... isko imagine kar pana bhi mushkil hai. ("Shah Rukh Khan has now become a billionaire. You heard that right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In Indian rupees, that’s about ₹12,400 crore. Do you know how much money that is? It’s hard to even imagine.)”

He then speculated on how much interest Shah Rukh could earn from that fortune and what his annual spending might look like, including expenses on luxury properties, a private jet, and holidays.

Despite acknowledging that such a lifestyle would still leave the actor with vast wealth, Rathee questioned SRK’s decision to promote a paan masala brand. “Mera Shah Rukh Khan se sawaal yeh hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya? Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho? (My question to Shah Rukh Khan is: Isn’t this much money enough? If it is, then what compels you to still promote something as harmful as paan masala?),” he asked.

Dhruv also referred to reports suggesting how much the superstar was paid for such endorsements, allegedly between ₹100 and ₹200 crore, and urged him to reflect on their social impact.

Dhruv urged SRK to reflect on his choices

“Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarurat bhi hai? Apni andar jhaak kar honestly yeh sawaal pucho. Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Aur dusri taraf sochkar dekho, desh ka top actor agar yeh haani kaarak chize promote karna bandh kar dega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par?(The real question is: Do you actually need this extra ₹100–200 crore? Look within yourself and ask honestly. What will you even do with so much wealth? Now think from another angle, if the country’s top actor stops promoting such harmful products, what kind of impact could that have on the nation?" he added.

He concluded the video by urging his followers to spread the message so that it reaches Shah Rukh. The actor is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi.