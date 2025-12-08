Dhurandhar box office collection day 4 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film passes the Monday test, crosses ₹110 crore
Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has sailed through the ticket counter on Monday.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Dhurandhar continues to show no signs of slowing down at the ticket window. The Aditya Dhar film performed admirably over its opening weekend, minting ₹103 crore in India, gaining considerable momentum driven by word of mouth. Now, on its first weekday, the film seems to have passed the all-important Monday Test with flying colours.
Dhurandhar box office update
Dhurandhar had a good start, but made the subsequent days even better with jumps of 14% and 34% over the next two days. This took its domestic collection to ₹103 crore after just three days. On Monday, the film faced its first day in theatres on a weekday. The occupancy figures so far indicate that the audience still has a strong interest in the film.
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has registered occupancy of 13% for morning shows and over 26% for afternoon shows on Monday. These figures are comparable to the film’s Friday numbers, indicating that it has maintained its momentum. According to the trade tracker, Dhurandhar has earned ₹10.64 crore net by 6 PM on Monday. This takes its total domestic haul to ₹113.64 crore
Dhurandhar beats Sikandar’s lifetime collection
With its collection so far, Dhurandhar has already beaten the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s most recent release, Sikandar, which had earned ₹109.83 crore net in India. As the day progresses, Dhurandhar is likely to cross the ₹120 crore mark, and overtake some other recent big films as well. The film is looking steady to cross ₹150 crore domestically and ₹250 crore worldwide by its second weekend, if not sooner.
All about Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller with Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. The film released to mixed reviews, but has been lapped up by viewers.
