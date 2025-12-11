Hrithik Roshan praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar for its storytelling, questions its politics: ‘I may argue about…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has joined the growing list of Bollywood stars praising Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar. Hrithik admitted that he loved the powerful storytelling, despite not agreeing to the film’s political undertones. Hrithik Roshan praised Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar for its storytelling.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories to pen a note sharing his views after watching Dhurandhar, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar. The actor praised the project for its storytelling and its cinematic language, adding that he did not align with its political stance.

“I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema,” Hrithik wrote while reposting poster of Dhurandhar on his Instagram Stories.

The War 2 actor continued, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

Hrithik's Insta Story.

Before Hrithik, filmmaker Siddharth Anand praised the film, calling it “nasha” that “stays with you for long.” Meanwhile, director Madhur Bhandarkar lauded it as an “explosive” work, particularly applauding Akshaye Khanna’s performance as a masterclass and the lead Ranveer Singh for delivering a gripping, powerful performance.

Actor Akshay Kumar also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote a glorious review, which read, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

About Dhurandhar

The spy thriller is set in Pakistan. It features Ranveer as an Indian spy who infiltrates the terror networks based in Lyari. The storyline explores espionage, crime, and intelligence operations. It also stars Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The thriller opened to an explosive response at the box office. So far, the film has collected over ₹177.74 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar.