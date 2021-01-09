Karan Johar wonders about his 'fashion influence', shares pic of Roohi and Yash as his 'baby rappers in the house'
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a funny picture of his kids - Yash and Roohi. He joked about his fashion influence on his kids as they sported funky sunglasses with their night clothes.
Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Not sure I am a good fashion influence ... my baby rappers in the house!" The picture showed both the children, standing next to each other in their night clothes but with their sunglasses on.
A number of his industry colleagues reacted to it. Malaika Arora wrote "this look," while Ranveer Singh dropped a bunch of emojis. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Namrata Shirodkar and Special Ops villain Sajjad Delafrooz dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Neetu Kapoor wrote an indulgent "awwwww" while Punjabi singer Pratik Bachan, also known as B Praak, called them "cuties".
Since March last year, when the first coronavirus lockdown was announced, Karan had entertained all his fans by posting funny videos with his little kids. However, it came to a grinding halt after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. As the nepotism debate raised its head again, Karan was incessantly targetted for promoting star kids over other talent.
When the drugs angle emerged in the investigations into Sushant's death, there was much negative coverage on a party he had hosted in 2019, which featured a number of leading stars. It was claimed most of those attending the party including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal were in an inebriated state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh attacked Karan over the video and asked police to take cognizance of the party where drugs were allegedly being used.
During the lockdown, he saw the release of one of productions, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor and Another of his productions, Fabulous Live of Bollywood Lives, starring Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday.
He also wrote a children's book called Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences of bringing up his two kids.
