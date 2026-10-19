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Karan Veer Mehra recalls chaos after gunshots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, says he saw blood spots

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra said his car was behind Tiger Shroff’s when gunmen opened fire in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 09:13:05 IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was returning from a football match when three unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver suffered a gunshot wound. Television actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was playing football with Tiger and whose car was right behind the actor’s when the shooting took place, has narrated what he witnessed at the scene.

Karan Veer Mehra shares details on Tiger Shroff's firing incident

Karan Veer Mehra talks about gunshots fired at Tiger Shroff's car.
Karan Veer Mehra talks about gunshots fired at Tiger Shroff's car.

In a conversation with NDTV, Karan Veer revealed that his car was just behind Tiger’s vehicle. He said, “My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter.”

He added, “And there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

Deep Dive

What did Karan Veer Mehra see after gunshots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car?

Mehra said his car was directly behind Tiger Shroff’s. When he reached the scene, he saw blood spots and learned that the driver had been shot; people nearby ran in confusion.

How were Tiger Shroff and his driver injured in the Mumbai shooting?

Tiger Shroff suffered minor abrasions and was later discharged from hospital. His driver sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was admitted for treatment.

Have police verified the claims of responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff?

No. Two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives claimed responsibility in social media posts, but police had not verified the claims. Investigators were examining CCTV footage and ballistic evidence.
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Tiger was returning home after a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne gunmen allegedly fired at least five rounds at his car. The actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver who was passing by were injured. However, Tiger escaped with “minor abrasions”, according to sources at Nanavati Hospital.

A forensic team visited the scene to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police also analysed CCTV footage from surrounding locations to identify the assailants. Later, one person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case.

Soon after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on various social media platforms. However, the police are yet to verify the authenticity of these claims.

The All India Cine Workers Association condemned the shooting. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor’s residence and assured him that appropriate action would be taken against the gunmen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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