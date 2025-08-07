Karan Veer Mehra reveals reason behind Shehnaaz Gill’s hospitalisation: ‘She is not feeling well’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised in Mumbai, sparking concern among fans. Her friend and actor Karan Veer Mehra, who visited her at the hospital, has now shared that the actor is recovering from food poisoning and is not feeling well at the moment. Karan Veer Mehra went to meet Shehnaaz Gill in the hospital earlier this week.

Karan Veer shares Shehnaaz’s health update

In an interview with The Times of India, Karan revealed that Shehnaaz was hospitalised due to food poisoning. He visited her in the hospital on 4 August.

“She’s not feeling good. We were just chilling together with some friends. She was there. And the next day, she was in the hospital,” Karan said, adding that they had met just the night before she was admitted.

The actor also shared that the condition, while not serious, had required medical attention. Karan added, “She had food poisoning. Nothing major. Food poisoning can get serious, and the doctor suggested that she should get admitted as a precaution. When I met her, she was not feeling well, but I’m sure with rest and medication, she will recover soon.”

Karan Veer visits Shehnaaz in the hospital

Earlier this week, Karan shared that he went to the hospital to meet Shehnaaz. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to share a video from the hospital room where he met Shehnaaz. Sharing a health update, Karan said that Shehnaaz is doing well and asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

“I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible," Karan shared in the video.

The video showed Shehnaaz lying on the hospital bed with a drip attached to her hand. “Yeh dekho bechari (Look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this,” he is heard saying.

When the camera panned towards her, Shehnaaz was seen trying to hide her face. She reassured him that she'd be back on her feet soon, joking about getting back to partying with him really soon. “Hasa rha hai muje (He is making me laugh),” Shehnaaz said.

About Karan Veer and Shehnaaz’s work

Shehnaaz initially rose to fame in the Punjabi entertainment industry before gaining widespread recognition for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her closeness with late actor Sidharth Shukla. She was last seen in music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which starred Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Karan is working on his Bollywood break. He will feature in director Omung Kumar’s next alongside actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. He was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in January this year.