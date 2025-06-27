Karan Veer Mehra: I’m an actor for hire, So why the labels?

After having explored his craft across TV and theatre over the years, actor Karan Veer Mehra is now gearing up for his big Bollywood break in director Omung Kumar’s next alongside actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. “I am currently in the best phase of my life,” he says. Karanveer Mehra

The actor goes on to share how it all started with his stint on a reality show. “I met Omung sir in the Bigg Boss house and told him I’d love to work with him. After winning the show, I met him again and requested to be a part of the magnum opus he was making, and he graciously agreed,” he shares.

While he comes from the TV world, Karan isn’t much into labels attached with different mediums: “I don’t understand these terminologies — mainstream, art, crossover, OTT, TV. I’m an actor for hire, someone who is hungry for good work all the time. So why the labels? I don’t take pressure of these tags anymore. My only focus now is to put all my efforts into the film that I have signed. It’s a big opportunity,” he insists.

Karan’s personal life has also been a point of discussion, be it his old relationships, divorce or his current equation with actor Chum Darang . But the 42-year-old takes it in stride. “Everyone has a journey and this is mine. I have never been unlucky. I have always had people around me who loved me, and I loved them back. I wish the best even for those who are no longer part of my life,” he says.

Despite his foray into films, Karan assures that he isn’t quitting TV: “My focus is good work, no matter the medium. At the moment, I’m booked for the next year and a half. So, I can’t say if in the middle the audience will see me on television.”