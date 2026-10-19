Disha Patani ignores paparazzi, rushes to meet Tiger Shroff at his residence after shooting incident. Watch

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Disha arriving at Tiger’s residence. The actor appeared distressed as she arrived. She ignored the paparazzi after getting out of her car and rushed inside to meet Tiger.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the actor at his residence. Actor Disha Patani was also seen rushing to his home to be with him during this difficult time.

Tiger and Disha were rumoured to have dated for several years, although neither actor publicly confirmed their relationship. The two reportedly grew close while working in the film industry and starred together in the 2018 action film Baaghi 2 and the music video Befikra. They were frequently spotted together on dinner dates, holidays and outings, fuelling speculation about their romance. In July 2022, reports emerged that Tiger and Disha had parted ways after dating for nearly six years. Sources told Hindustan Times that the two had separated earlier that year but continued to remain cordial.

On Sunday, Tiger was returning after playing football at a club in Pushpa Park, Juhu, when three bike-borne gunmen allegedly fired at least five rounds at his car. Tiger’s driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. After his driver was injured, Tiger took over the wheel.

“Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and may require surgery. The actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined and later discharged,” sources at Nanavati Hospital said.

A forensic team visited the scene to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police also analysed CCTV footage from surrounding locations to identify the assailants. Later, one person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case.

Soon after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on various social media platforms.

“We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff), but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan are next in line. Wait and watch,” they said in a post in Hindi, which was accompanied by a voice message.