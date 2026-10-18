‘Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?’ All Indian Cine Workers Association shocked at firing on the actor in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.
Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at him in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said. His driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has now strictly condemned the incident, and shared a new statement on X. They have also placed demands to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that strict action is taken and that no other actors have to face the same threat.
AICWA's statement
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared that it is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped.
The statement read, “This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them.”
Deep Dive
"Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said.
The statement further read, "Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection.
Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern.
Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God."
AICWA made the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis:
1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand.
2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network.
3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.
4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks.
5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order.
"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added.
Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, AICWA
About the firing incident
According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity. “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the post said in Hindi. Pandit warned that until the actors stop working with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the attacks will continue. “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”
A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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