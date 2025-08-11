Kapil Sharma gets security cover from Mumbai police after 2 firings at his cafe

Mumbai Police has provided security cover to comedian and television host Kapil Sharma following two shooting incidents at his newly-opened cafe in Canada's Surrey within the past month. Kapil Sharma known for his popular television show The Kapil Sharma Show(HT Photo)

The latest firing occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 7, in the Newton neighbourhood. “At approximately 4:40 am on August 7, 2025, SPS Frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a business in the 8400 block of 120 Street,” Surrey Police said in a statement.

Although Police did not identify the establishment, Canadian media reports stated that the targeted venue was Sharma’s Kap's Café. The incident follows a similar shooting at the same location on July 10, 2025. In both cases, no injuries were reported, but the repeated attacks have raised serious security concerns.

Police in Surrey are investigating both incidents, looking into possible links between the shootings and whether they are connected to any broader criminal activity in the region.

The 43-year-old comedian, known for his popular television show The Kapil Sharma Show, opened the cafe earlier this year as part of his business ventures abroad. Sources said Sharma has been in touch with Canadian authorities and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The attack had come just days after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired.

Police had launched an investigation into the attack. No one was injured in the incident. The cafe had opened earlier that week.

At least 10 bullet holes were seen in a window at Kap's Cafe that morning, while another window pane was shattered.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above; however, it was not known how many residents live in the building.

The fresh incident of shooting at the Cafe, has heightened concerns over a potential wave of targeted violence, with authorities continuing their probe amid unverified online claims of gang involvement.