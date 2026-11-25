Sooraj Barjatya's family dramas have given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable moments, from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Hum Saath Saath Hain. As the filmmaker gears up for the release of his next family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Kareena Kapoor has expressed her excitement for the film. On Wednesday, the actor woke up to a scene from Hum Saath Saath Hain featuring her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor gushes over Hum Saath Saath Hain clip
Kareena took to Instagram and shared a video from the 1999 film, showing Saif and Karisma dancing together. The scene features Vinod (Saif) and Sapna (Karisma) mimicking the members of their family as they introduce them to the new bride, Sadhana (Tabu), who has married Saif's on-screen brother, Vivek (Mohnish Bahl). In the film, Karisma plays Saif's love interest.
Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Woke up to this who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister in law. I love this Also I love Sooraj ji's movies waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya..going to the cinema."{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Woke up to this who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister in law. I love this Also I love Sooraj ji's movies waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya..going to the cinema."{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What is Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya about?
Who stars in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and when does it release?
Why did Anupam Kher call Yeh Prem Mol Liya progressive?
Hum Saath Saath Hain featured an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo and Satish Shah, among others.
The film was released in 1999, while Kareena and Saif's love story began on the sets of their 2008 film, Tashan. Saif was already a father of two, Ibrahim and Sara, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, while Kareena had parted ways with Shahid Kapoor. After dating for around five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate registered marriage ceremony. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sooraj Barjatya is returning to direction. His last directorial was Uunchai, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, among others. The film won two National Film Awards: Best Director for Sooraj Barjatya and Best Supporting Actress for Neena Gupta.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon and Shaad Randhawa, among others. The film explores what happens when the groom becomes part of the bride's family. Anupam has already shared his review, calling the film “more progressive than any Western film” and hailing Sooraj as a magician. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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