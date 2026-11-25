Sooraj Barjatya's family dramas have given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable moments, from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Hum Saath Saath Hain. As the filmmaker gears up for the release of his next family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Kareena Kapoor has expressed her excitement for the film. On Wednesday, the actor woke up to a scene from Hum Saath Saath Hain featuring her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor gushes over Hum Saath Saath Hain clip

Kareena Kapoor gushes over Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Hum Saath Saath Hain clip. more less

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Kareena took to Instagram and shared a video from the 1999 film, showing Saif and Karisma dancing together. The scene features Vinod (Saif) and Sapna (Karisma) mimicking the members of their family as they introduce them to the new bride, Sadhana (Tabu), who has married Saif's on-screen brother, Vivek (Mohnish Bahl). In the film, Karisma plays Saif's love interest.

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Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Hum Saath Saath Hain clip.

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Woke up to this who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister in law. I love this Also I love Sooraj ji's movies waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya..going to the cinema." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Woke up to this who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister in law. I love this Also I love Sooraj ji's movies waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya..going to the cinema." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya about? The romantic family drama follows Prem and Poorva, whose friendship develops into romance. It explores what happens when the groom becomes part of the bride’s family rather than the bride moving into his home. Who stars in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and when does it release? Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead the film, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and others in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27. Why did Anupam Kher call Yeh Prem Mol Liya progressive? Kher praised its message about women having the freedom to make their own life choices. The story also challenges the convention of the bride moving into the groom’s family home.

Hum Saath Saath Hain featured an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo and Satish Shah, among others.

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The film was released in 1999, while Kareena and Saif's love story began on the sets of their 2008 film, Tashan. Saif was already a father of two, Ibrahim and Sara, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, while Kareena had parted ways with Shahid Kapoor. After dating for around five years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate registered marriage ceremony. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sooraj Barjatya is returning to direction. His last directorial was Uunchai, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, among others. The film won two National Film Awards: Best Director for Sooraj Barjatya and Best Supporting Actress for Neena Gupta.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon and Shaad Randhawa, among others. The film explores what happens when the groom becomes part of the bride's family. Anupam has already shared his review, calling the film “more progressive than any Western film” and hailing Sooraj as a magician. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.