Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram photo dump has given fans a peek into her family celebrations, holidays and some old memories. Among the pictures was a throwback featuring her sister Karisma Kapoor, which quickly stood out from the rest. The two were dressed in heavily embroidered traditional sarees, looking every bit the style icons they have been for years. Kareena also shared a fan's post comparing the sisters to the Kardashian-Jenner duo, with a rather cheeky caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a series of photos

Kareena Kapoor shares photo dump with Karisma, fan compares sisters to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. more less

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The picture appeared towards the end of Kareena's carousel as a screenshot of a fan post. While it is unclear when the photograph was taken, both sisters looked stunning in their traditional outfits. The fan had captioned the image, “Kim and Kendall Who”, suggesting that the Kapoor sisters could give the famous American duo a run for their money. Kareena's decision to include the post in her photo dump gave the nostalgic picture another moment in the spotlight.

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Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into family life

{{^usCountry}} There was plenty more in the photo dump beyond the sister moment. Kareena shared a picture of herself in a leopard-print gown, along with snapshots from her recent holidays and relaxed moments with her children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was plenty more in the photo dump beyond the sister moment. Kareena shared a picture of herself in a leopard-print gown, along with snapshots from her recent holidays and relaxed moments with her children. {{/usCountry}}

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Saif Ali Khan also featured in a couple of photographs. One showed him spending time with their younger son Jeh, while another captured the couple lighting a diya together at home. Kareena also posted pictures from her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's 55th wedding anniversary celebrations. The collection included older family photographs featuring Karisma and the children as well.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan's work

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film released in theatres on September 18 and premiered on Netflix on November 13. Kareena played DCP Ajooni Kohli, a police officer investigating a case linked to custodial killings.

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Kareena is to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. Reports also suggest that she will reunite with the star for a song titled Daddy Cool, which was being filmed in South Africa. The actor had confirmed her involvement in the project on the superstar's birthday on November 2, after teasing a photo from the song sequence. Another project in her upcoming line-up is Gutka. However, details about the film's production schedule, cast and release date are yet to be announced.