'Karisma Kapoor's kids have the right to question will': Court chides Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev over secrecy

In the ongoing battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's estate, the Delhi High Court questioned his widow Priya Sachdev's wish to disclose the assets confidentially. In a hearing on Thursday, the court said that Sunjay's children from his first wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, had the right to question the will presented by her, and as a result, a sealed cover filing may be 'problematic'. Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

Delhi HC hears Priya Sachdev's request for secrecy

On Thursday, Justice Jyoti Singh heard an an application moved by Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, seeking permission to file the list of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover with the parties to be bound by confidentiality, or in the alternative, constitution of Confidentiality Club.

Priya Sachdev Kapur's lawyer said that the request was due to security. "There are bank details, other financial details. Why should the public have someone's bank account number?" the counsel asked, claiming that there were "press conferences" being held after the hearing.

However, the court said that this was problematic.

"Allowing the application may be problematic for the simple reason that, as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they (Karisma's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur) have a right to question the assets disclosed. So, tomorrow if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound by this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case?" the judge asked.

Sunjay Kapur estate case

Sunjay Kapur died in London in June this year. Priya, his third wife, presented a document in August claiming it was his will. This has been challenged by Samaira and Kiaan Raj, as well as Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur. Some reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids have said they are not aware of the actual worth. On September 10, the high court asked Priya to give a list of his assets to the court.

The court will resume the hearing on the matter on Friday.