Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Karnataka govt bans release of Hamare Baarah to prevent communal tension

ANI |
Jun 07, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice. (Also read: Annu Kapoor on seeking police protection for death threat over his next film: Not afraid of this bull**it, just did duty)

Annu Kapoor stars as a Muslim man with big family in Humare Baarah.
Annu Kapoor stars as a Muslim man with big family in Humare Baarah.

The decision is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, sections 15(1) and 15(5).

The Karnataka government alleged that the release of 'Hamare Baarah' would create communal tension in the state. Authorities made this decision after considering requests from several minority organizations and delegations, and after watching the trailer.

The movie was slated to release on June 7, 2024 across the country.

Hamare Baarah, which explores the theme of overpopulation, has garnered attention for its bold narrative. It stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi. 

The imposition of the stay had raised serious concerns among the producers, who had invested significantly in the film's production and distribution.

This legal obstacle emerged following a petition filed by specific religious community activists, challenging the film's release.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, it is directed by Kamal Chandra.

Earlier, Annu Kapoor has talked about the movie and the threats he has received in an interview to HT. “Our writer for Hum Do Hamare Baaraah is a Muslim, he is suffering more right now because of the situation. I am an atheist. Police has had to visit the houses of the entire female cast too because of death threats. Some fanatics are protesting on social media and spreading hatred. As a precaution, we had to inform the police and court,” he had said.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karnataka govt bans release of Hamare Baarah to prevent communal tension
