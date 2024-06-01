Annu Kapoor on seeking police protection for death threat over his next film: Not afraid of this bull**it, just did duty

Annu Kapoor isn't scared of the death threats he has received over his next film. It all started with some social media comments threatening his safety, and he says he only approached the police to complete his duty of flagging it off. Actor Annu Kapoor

"Our writer for Hum Do Hamare Baaraah is a Muslim, he is suffering more right now because of the situation. I am an atheist. Police has had to visit the houses of the entire female cast too because of death threats. Some fanatics are protesting on social media and spreading hatred. As a precaution, we had to inform the police and court," tells us the 68-year-old.

The film in question revolves around a man who sticks to his religious beliefs, and things get out of hand. It is also said to be a comment on population control. Since it has a religious angle to it, we ask Kapoor whether such films are dliberately made on sensational topics for eyeballs, and the timing of the release too is around the elections.

He says, "Before I answer your question, with due respect to the film industry and my seior colleagues, I don't watch movies, TV or OTT content. I am an ignorant a**hole. My job is to work in the movies to earn money. But for the sake of that, I won't steal or do anything illegal, or work in anything against my country. I haven't even seen the teaser of the film, let alone any screening. I haven't seen Dream Girl 1 or 2 as well. There is no political statement in the film."

Asserting that he is unaffected by the threats, he adds, "I am not afraid of all this bull**it. When my time comes to depart from this world, nobody would be able to stop, and when it hasn't, no one can send me. My wife was a little upset though when she was told about the threats by my social media account manager."