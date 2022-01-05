Kartik Aaryan blushes as he is asked about secret to being ‘ladies’ magnet’, says he is single

Kartik Aaryan, in an interview, was asked about the secret to his popularity with the ladies. He said that it is not gender-specific, he is popular with men as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past, many of Kartik’s co-stars, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have admitted to having crushes on him. He also has a huge female fan following.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Kartik was asked about the secret to being a ‘magnet’ for ladies, he blushed and said, “Maine aisa kuch decode nahi kiya hai, na mujhe aisa lagta hai ki main aisa koi magnet hoon. Single hi hoon main abhi (I haven’t decoded it yet nor do I think I am a magnet. I am single right now).”

“Maybe I am fun to hang with. I am a fun-loving guy, masti karta rehta hoon, kuch na kuch jokes crack karta rehta hoon (I keep cracking jokes). I am honest to my work also. It’s not just girls, it’s about guys and girls. I love hanging out with people who I work with also, so that’s how it is. Woh magnet logon ke liye hoga, sirf ek gender ke liye nahi hoga (I think I am magnet for people, not any particular gender),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Kartik Aaryan hangs out with sister in Delhi, makes fun of her as she fails to send him his snap: ‘50 rs cut karo’

Kartik made his digital debut last year with the Netflix original film, Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. He has just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Shehzada. The film, a remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, stars Kriti Sanon opposite him, with Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. It is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, Kartik has a number of films in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, a love story directed by Sameer Vidwans and an action film with Om Raut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.