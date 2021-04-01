Kartik Aaryan says he watched Kumkum Bhagya in quarantine when sick with Covid-19

Actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed that he watched popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya during his quarantine, as he was recuperating from coronavirus earlier. He made the revelation when the show's producer Ekta Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery.

Kartik had shared a picture of himself doing handstand. The image has a construction site in the background and the actor is dressed in athleisure wear from head to toe. He captioned the image on Instagram, "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!! Good Morning." Ekta commented with, "Get wel sooonest."

Screenshot of Kartik and Ekta's conversation





Kartik was quick to respond with, "@ektarkapoor ghar baithe kum kum bhagya dekh raha hun and getting better." The show features Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Pooja Banerjee, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar.

Fans also had interesting comments for the revelation. "@kartikaaryan old episodes dekha karo abhigya ke cute fight or romantic scenes dekho jaldi thik ho jaoge," wrote one. Another one wrote, "@kartikaaryan ứsss double corona b hoskta he stay safe."





About his diagnosis, Kartik took to Twitter and shared a picture of a plus sign, writing, "I am positive. Pray for me."

Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 when he tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He tested positive for the virus, just two days after walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a recently concluded fashion show.

Besides his comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also feature in the much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka. He also has Karan Johar's film Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

