Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal the ‘peace to her hysteria’ as she talks about juggling business, marriage, motherhood

Actor Katrina Kaif is revelling in marriage and motherhood, but that’s not all she’s busy with. She has also been busy with her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, which she launched in India in 2019 and later expanded to the UAE and the UK. Talking about running the business, the actor called her husband Vicky Kaushal the ‘calm to her hysteria’ and spoke about how supportive he is.

Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal counts hours even if she doesn’t

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married since 2021.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Katrina was on the Young Turks Reloaded show on CNBC-TV18 with Adwaita Naya from Nykaa. Talking about how, even as a mother, she puts in the hours required for the brand, the actor said, “With everything we have come to so far with the brand, you have to really, you can’t count the hours. I mean, there is one person counting the hours, and that’s my husband. Put the phone down! But when it’s a passion, you don’t count the hours. You don’t look at the clock. I mean, there are days when we’re talking on Sunday. We’re both fairly new mothers, and even in spite of that, we’re still talking on Saturdays and Sundays.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also spoke on the show about juggling marriage, motherhood, acting and business all at once, stating, “You’re an actor, a businesswoman, a wife, a mother. I’m gonna allow myself the time and the space to figure out how to balance everything together. And to also go easy on yourself if you can’t get it right. You do have moments where you’re frazzled at the end of the day, and you’re full of stress. But my husband, I have to say, is also incredibly supportive. He’s the peace to my hysteria. It’s been a wonderful journey so far.” About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke on the show about juggling marriage, motherhood, acting and business all at once, stating, “You’re an actor, a businesswoman, a wife, a mother. I’m gonna allow myself the time and the space to figure out how to balance everything together. And to also go easy on yourself if you can’t get it right. You do have moments where you’re frazzled at the end of the day, and you’re full of stress. But my husband, I have to say, is also incredibly supportive. He’s the peace to my hysteria. It’s been a wonderful journey so far.” About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2018, Katrina told Karan Johar that she thought she and Vicky would look good together. When he was told the same, he pretended to faint on the couch. The two first met in 2019 at an awards show and later at a party hosted by Karan. While they tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the couple was spotted on dates a few times.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vicky and Katrina seemed to grow close, dropping hints about their relationship on social media. In December 2021, they tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, with only their loved ones in attendance. They welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

Katrina last starred in Merry Christmas in 2024, while Vicky most recently starred in Chhaava last year. He now has Love & War and Mahavatar lined up.