Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kiara Advani reacts to Ghibli-style AI edit of her and Sidharth Malhotra from Shershaah

BySantanu Das
Mar 30, 2025 04:59 PM IST

The Ghiblification of Bollywood films has been all over social media, with fans imagining how their favourite stars would look in Ghibli animation style.

In the last few days, Studio Ghibli-style AI edits have taken over the internet and social media. From portraits to movie stills, many are using OpenAI’s latest native image generator to reimagine Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style. Now actor Kiara Advani has joined the bandwagon and reacted to an edit which featured her and husband Sidharth Malhotra from their 2022 film Shershaah. (Also read: What is Studio Ghibli, Japanese animation giant behind viral AI trend? Here's why it's art style is a rage worldwide)

Kiara Advani reacted to a Ghibli-style edit of her film still.
Kiara Advani reacted to a Ghibli-style edit of her film still.

Kiara reacts to Ghibli-edit

Kiara shared an Instagram post which had edited a still from Shershaah, on her own Instagram Stories, with a red heart face emoticon in the caption. The picture was the song Raataan Lambiyan, sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal. It was hugely popular during the time of its release.

Kiara via Instagram Stories.
Kiara via Instagram Stories.

About their relationship

Kiara and Sidharth started dating while they were shooting for Shershaah. The patriotic drama film premiered on Prime Video and emerged as the most-watched movie on the streaming platform during its OTT release. The film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, with Sidharth playing the titular role. Kiara played his wife Dimple.

The two dated for a few years and eventually tied the knot on 7 February 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Last month, the two shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the pregnancy. The picture had the two of them holding baby socks.

The caption of the post read: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." The actors did not share a due date or any more details. Several Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kareena Kapoor commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Toxic.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
