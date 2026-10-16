Kiran Rao defends Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan as actor receives notice to leave India by October 28: ‘He studied here, worked here and loved here’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed support for actor Imran Khan after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai directed him to leave India by October 28. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was issued the notice following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao defends Imran Khan.

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On Thursday, Kiran took to Instagram to react to a post reporting that Imran had been asked to leave India after participating in the demonstration. Expressing her disbelief, she wrote, “Wah, now it's Mumbai police?” She added, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.”

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Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan.

Kiran was not the only one to speak out against the notice. Actor Saba Azad, who is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, also voiced her disapproval. Reacting to the development, she wrote, “What? This is bulls**t.”

Why was Imran Khan detained during the protest?

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Deep Dive Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India? The FRRO issued a notice alleging violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, after Khan participated in a Mumbai protest while holding a US passport and an OCI card. The notice directed him to leave India by October 28. What did Kiran Rao say in support of Imran Khan? Rao said Khan had spent much of his life in India, where he studied, worked, succeeded, failed, loved and fought. She also expressed disbelief at the notice. Is Imran Khan challenging the notice to leave India? Yes. His lawyer said Khan intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court, arguing that no provision specifically bars OCI cardholders from participating in protests.

{{^usCountry}} The controversy dates back to October 10, when Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy dates back to October 10, when Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his detention, Imran shared a photograph on social media that appeared to show him inside a police van. He captioned it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”. Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor explained why he had joined the demonstration. “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” he said.

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?

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On October 15, the FRRO issued a notice directing Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice reportedly cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. A Mumbai Police official said, “The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice.”

The action followed a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. He alleged that Imran had participated in the CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central on October 10, despite holding a US passport and an OCI card. Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice in Bombay High Court

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Imran's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. The petition is expected to be filed by Friday or Monday. His legal team has reportedly described the order as “drastic” and argued that no provision of the law specifically prohibits OCI cardholders from participating in protests.