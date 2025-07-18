Kirron Kher makes rare appearance with Anupam Kher at Tanvi The Great premiere. Watch

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher stole the spotlight at the premiere of Tanvi The Great in Mumbai, making a rare joint appearance on the red carpet. While fans were touched by their bond, many raised concerns about Kirron’s health. In 2021, Anupam Kher had shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Anupam attends premiere with Kirron

On Thursday, Kirron, who has been keeping a low profile, joined Anupam and her son Sikandar at the premiere of the film in Mumbai. In 2021, Anupam had shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Several videos capturing the family outing have surfaced on social media.

For the outing, Kirron opted for a red embroidered ethnic ensemble, accessorised with a silver handbag and bold statement earrings. On the other hand, Anupam was seen in a charcoal tuxedo with a black shirt and bow tie.

In the videos, Kirron is seen walking holding Anupam’s hands, who is also seen guiding her and helping her.

Fans raise concern

Concerned fans took to the comment section, expressing their worries about Kirron's health after seeing her appearance and movements in the videos and pictures from the event.

“It seems she is still not 100% ok. God bless them both with health happiness and togetherness. They deserve it,” one wrote, with another wondering, “Kiran ji look very different....why”.

“She looks so weak... i hope she gets better in health,” read one comment. Another social media user shared, “Hope she is fine ..miss her being in saree.”

Other comments read “what happened to her, “Pray for her fast recovery”, “Hope she becomes lively and healthy again”.

“I think she’s not not well,” one wrote, and another shared, “She is looking sick.”

One social media user mentioned, “She’s fine and is recovering. Let’s pray for her rather than discuss her health condition. It must have taken her a lot of courage to get out of the house so let’s keep rooting for her and wish her good health always.”

More about Kirron

Last year, Kirron Kher, who rode the Narendra Modi wave to Parliament in 2014 and 2019, opted out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on health grounds. “Despite my health condition, I gave my best for the development of the city (Chandigarh). I tried to complete all pending issues. Now, I will fully support our candidate Sanjay Tandon and make sure he wins from Chandigarh,” Kirron said at that time.

In 2021, Anupam had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and was on the path to recovery. He had tweeted, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

She later returned to work after completing the cancer treatment. She was a judge on India’s Got Talent. But has been taking it slow in terms of professional assignments.