KL Rahul calls Athiya Shetty his ‘biggest blessing in life’ on her birthday; Suniel Shetty shares childhood pics

Actor Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 34th birthday today, and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, marked the occasion with a heartfelt post. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, also took to social media to wish her, sharing throwback pictures of himself holding Athiya as a child and penning an emotional note for his daughter.

KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty pen heartwarming wishes for Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty gets showered with love by husband KL Rahul and dad Suniel Shetty on her birthday.

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On Thursday, KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures flaunting his love for Athiya. In the first picture, Athiya was seen sitting on his lap holding a coffee in her hand. The other two pictures were all about KL flaunting his wife's beauty and goofy nature. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday wifey 🎂❤️ You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You’re my biggest blessing. ❤️ Love you."

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{{^usCountry}} Suniel Shetty got nostalgic as he shared pictures of Athiya as a kid. In one of the pictures, he was seen holding Athiya in her arms and admiring her while the other picture showed his love for his daughter. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change… Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suniel Shetty got nostalgic as he shared pictures of Athiya as a kid. In one of the pictures, he was seen holding Athiya in her arms and admiring her while the other picture showed his love for his daughter. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change… Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty." {{/usCountry}}

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About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating each other for a brief period of time, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. In November 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy, and in March 2025, they were blessed with a baby girl, Evaarah.

Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother.

About Athiya Shetty

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 in the romantic action film, Hero, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Backed by Salman Khan, the film received mixed reviews. She followed this with a role in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan opposite Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. After Mootichor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019, Athiya quit films. Her father, Suniel, revealed that after Motichor Chaknachoor a lot of offers came her way, but she chose to step away from Bollywood and is now focused on her role as a mother.