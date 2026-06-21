Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's first Father's Day with daughter Evaarah, shares adorable unseen pictures

On Sunday, Athiya took to Instagram and shared a series of heartwarming pictures celebrating the fathers in Evaarah's life. One monochrome photo showed KL Rahul carrying his daughter on his shoulder as the two played with balloons, offering a sweet glimpse into their father-daughter bond on his first Father's Day.

Actor Athiya Shetty gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life on Father's Day by sharing adorable pictures of daughter Evaarah with her father Suniel Shetty and husband KL Rahul. The touching post held extra significance as it marked KL Rahul's very first Father's Day since welcoming Evaarah.

Athiya also posted a touching picture of Suniel Shetty cradling his granddaughter in his arms, seemingly trying to lull her to sleep. Another photo featured Evaarah relaxing in her stroller while her paternal grandfather lovingly pushed her around. The candid moments captured the warmth and affection shared across generations of the family. She captioned the pictures with red heart emojis.

About KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story began around 2019, though the couple kept their relationship largely private in the initial years. Rumours of their romance gained traction after they started appearing together on social media and accompanying each other on vacations and public events.

After dating for several years, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple opting for a private celebration away from the spotlight. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral, with fans praising the simplicity and elegance of the ceremony.

In November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in 2025, ushering in a new chapter in their lives. Since becoming parents, Athiya and Rahul have occasionally shared glimpses of their journey, while largely choosing to keep their daughter's life away from the public eye.

Earlier, in an interview, Suniel had talked about his granddaughter Evaarah and said, "She is exactly like Athiya, in fact, a 2.0 version of her. I spend every free moment with her.” He further shared that Evaarah calls him “Aaja” (grandfather in Telugu) and added that he is thoroughly enjoying this phase of his life. “I am in the gym from 5.30 to 7 am. Post that, I take a quick shower and go to meet my 13-month-old granddaughter. This is my happiest, most fulfilling phase,” he said.