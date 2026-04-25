Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul for his record-breaking 152 knock against Punjab Kings: ‘Just insane’

Athiya shared a post on Instagram with a picture of KL Rahul on the field. That was not all. When Rahul smashed a century, she shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, writing 'ufff' with a picture of her watching KL's celebration on TV. After the innings finished, Athiya added another story, captioning it 'just insane'.

Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple welcomed their daughter last year and revealed her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother.

A week ago, Athiya marked her husband KL Rahul’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt note, calling him “my person” and expressing her deep love for him. One of the most heartwarming slides features Rahul’s hand next to their daughter’s tiny feet, subtly highlighting their life as new parents. The carousel also includes a glimpse from their mehendi ceremony and ends with a picture of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos, symbolising their bond.