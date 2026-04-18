Athiya Shetty wishes ‘my person’ KL Rahul on his 34th birthday, shares unseen pictures from wedding

The photo series beautifully traced their relationship, from wedding memories to their new chapter as parents. The first image captures a rare, tender moment from their wedding, with Athiya embracing Rahul. Another black-and-white picture, seemingly from a holiday, reflects their quieter moments together.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Athiya shared a carousel of personal moments from their journey together, ranging from their wedding to glimpses of parenthood and intimate memories like getting matching tattoos. “Happy birthday my person, love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Athiya marked her husband KL Rahul’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt note, calling him “my person” and expressing her deep love for him.

One of the most heartwarming slides features Rahul’s hand next to their daughter’s tiny feet, subtly highlighting their life as new parents. The carousel also includes a glimpse from their mehendi ceremony and ends with a picture of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos, symbolising their bond.

The post drew love from several friends in the industry, including Karan Johar, Sagarika Ghatge, and Natasa Stankovic, who reacted with heart emojis.

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple welcomed their daughter last year and revealed her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother.

Athiya Shetty’s work front Athiya made her debut with the 2015 film Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later appeared in Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor.

She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Biswal. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revolved around a 36-year-old man working in Dubai who is in search of a bride, eventually crossing paths with his younger neighbour, who dreams of marrying someone settled abroad.