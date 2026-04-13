Athiya Shetty faces heat for sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s photo while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘This is pathetic’

The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 plunged the nation into mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the film and music fraternity. However, amid the grief, actor Athiya Shetty has been facing backlash on social media after she shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead, while paying homage to Asha Bhosle. Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure in Mumbai.

The apparent mix-up did not go unnoticed, with social media users calling out the error and labelling it insensitive, sparking a wave of backlash online.

Athiya Shetty gets trolled Asha Bhosle died on April 12 in Mumbai. Following her death, Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, took to Instagram to share a condolence post. However, she inadvertently posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away on February 6, 2022, which led to massive backlash on social media.

The slip-up was quickly noticed by social media users online, who called out the mix-up almost immediately. Though Athiya deleted the post shortly after, screenshots had already gone viral, fuelling widespread criticism across social media platforms. Athiya later posted a picture of Asha Bhosle to mourn her demise.

“She deleted lmao i can't see it,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “She's never gonna live this down lmao. Her stupidity is now documented for years to come. Imagine having access to technology and still being an absolute i***t’.

“She should have kept it and uploaded a second story with Asha Bhosle’s picture and be like two legendary sisters or something lol. Its not like Lata Mangeshkar is still alive,” one comment read. One mentioned, “She definitely tried searching for an old picture to maintain the aesthetics ( sorry to say this ) instead she should have just uploaded a recent picture that doesn't confuse a lil brain.”