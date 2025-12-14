Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat say live-in before marriageis the best thing to do: ‘We lived together for 2 years’

Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on March 16, 2024. In a recent conversation with Karan Johar on the Manyavar Shaadi show, the couple spoke about life after marriage and revealed that they are strong advocates of live-in relationships. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reveal staying in a live in relationship before marriage.

When Karan asked about their life after marriage, Pulkit exclaimed, “It’s beautiful. More than married life, I think we are best friends and best roommates. I think that’s what keeps the relationship alive.” Kriti added, “I fully recommend marriage, 100 per cent. I am a big propagator of the belief that when you find love, you must do everything to keep it in your life.”

Karan then recalled his experience of sharing a room with his best friends on a yacht, revealing that it made him realise how difficult it can be to share your personal space with someone. Responding to this, Pulkit said, “Because of that, both of us are big advocates of living together before deciding to get married. That’s the best thing to do. We were in a live-in relationship for two years.” Kriti added, “During Covid, we were together but not living in the same apartment. Post Covid, we properly moved in together. We found a house that wasn’t his or mine, but ours, and then built that home together.”

Kriti and Pulkit dated for a brief period before tying the knot at Delhi NCR’s ITC Grand Bharat in March 2024. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it’s got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, you!”

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s recent and upcoming work

Kriti was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu. The show received a positive response and is available to stream on Netflix. She has Abir Sengupta’s Risky Romeo in the pipeline. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Monica Chaudhary in key roles and is currently in post-production, with the release date yet to be finalised.

Pulkit, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rahu Ketu. Helmed by Vipul Vig, the film also stars Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.