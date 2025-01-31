Salman Khan's 'rakhi sister', Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife Shweta Rohira suffers fractured bones, bruises in road accident

Salman Khan’s rakhi sister and Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife, Shweta Rohira, recently shared a glimpse into her life after a road accident that left her with fractured bones and bruises. Posting photos from her hospital bed, Shweta penned a heartfelt and humorous note, encouraging others going through 'tough times' to stay positive despite the circumstances. Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira, meets with a tragic accident.

(Also Read: Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy)

Shweta shares details of her accident

On Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures showing her condition after the accident. In one of the pictures, she was seen lying on a hospital bed with a fractured arm and leg. The other picture showed her bruised lips with blood. She penned a note that read, “Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, 'Hold my chai,' and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode.”

Shweta detailed the injuries she sustained, writing, "Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list." However, she didn’t let the situation dampen her spirit. Shweta quipped that perhaps the universe was teaching her a lesson in patience or casting her in her own mini-soap opera filled with hospital drama. She added, "The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know this is just a chapter, not the whole story."

She further assured her fans that she is living with faith, holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to), and reminding herself that this too shall pass. She added, "Life throws curveballs, but as they say in the movies, 'Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.'"

Shweta's advice for people going through tough time

She encouraged those going through tough times, writing, "To anyone going through tough times, remember: surrender to the moment, take it one day at a time, and trust the process. Pain is temporary, but resilience is forever." Ending her message, Shweta humorously referred to herself as looking like "Humpty Dumpty in this hospital bed," but promised to return stronger—perhaps even with a new song to hum, a playful nod to the incident's unexpected turn.

Shweta Rohira was previously married to Pulkit Samrat. However, within a year of their marriage, the couple parted ways. While Pulkit is now married to Kriti Kharbanda, Shweta is focusing on her content creation and has 589k followers on Instagram. Her Insta bio reads, "Content creator, book reviewer, foodie, travel enthusiast, fashion and style blogger."