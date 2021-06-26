Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife Shweta Rohira gets inspired by Arjun Rampal, dyes hair platinum blonde; loses 40 kg

Shweta Rohira, 'rakhi sister' of actor Salman Khan and ex-wife of actor Pulkit Samrat, has dyed her hair a bright platinum blonde. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a video clip of her new hairdo, a pixie cut. She has also lost 40 kilos over the last few years. Earlier in 2016, she weighed 82 kgs and now she weighs 42 kgs.

Shweta Rohira captioned her post, "Look at My Hair Let’s go Platinum for a reason any guesses why...Thank you amandacarvalhoofficial @amanda_carvalho_03 for always giving me the new looks and cuts I always enjoy playing your muse and thanks to you I always discover a part of me which is new."





Speaking to a leading daily, she said, "We decided that we should experiment something. Aajkal waise bhi yeh platinum look chala hai bahut (Platinum look is trending these days a lot)...I wouldn't mind saying that I was inspired by Arjun (Rampal)'s look and now people can cast us together. If he can carry it off, so can I."

Shweta shared a video clip of her new hairdo, a pixie cut.

Shweta Rohira is the ex-wife of Pulkit Samrat.





On her weight loss, she said, "It's ideal if you consider my height. Frankly, I don't think about it much. I was happy even when I was 82 kg, I am happy even now. But yes, I am really enjoying my new avatar. I remember Waheedaji (Rehman) coming to see That's My Girl and asking Bharat sir ki yeh chhota patakha kahan se laya. I also had a very good time doing the short film Parineeti."

Shweta was married to Pulkit Samrat and the couple separated after 18 months. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018 when she was asked if she in touch with Pulkit, Shweta had said, "The Pulkit Samrat I knew had died long back. He was a wonderful person, and I have many fond memories of him that I still cherish. The one now, is a complete stranger for me, so I can’t really comment on him."