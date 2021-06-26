Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday party. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood friends all turned up for his birthday party on Friday night. The actor celebrated his 36th birthday at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

In attendance were actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir were spotted together by the paparazzi. Alia was seen in a white dress while Ranbir was seen in a black shirt and pants.

Vijay Deverakonda and Anshula Kapoor at the party.





Arjun's half sister Khushi Kapoor was seen in a black top with spaghetti straps and maroon leather pants. His sister Anshula was also spotted in a blue dress with lace details. Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was also seen in a white shirt and a beanie.

Neither Arjun nor his girlfriend Malaika Arora could be spotted at the party. The two have been dating for a few years now. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan, with him.

Arjun was recently asked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage', when he told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Arjun was recently seen in two movies, Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His performance in the latter was praised by critics and audiences.

Arjun's upcoming movies include Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez while in Ek Villain 2, he will be seen with John Abraham and Disha Patani.