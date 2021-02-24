Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy

IND USA
Shweta Rohira has transformed herself with a fitness journey that spanned over three years.
Actor Shweta Rohira says she’s enjoying her current fitter self, and is unfazed by any negative comments on social media.
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST

‘You reduced so much!’, ‘Please don’t reduce any further...’, ‘We like you a bit healthy’, are some of the comments that popped up when actor Shweta Rohira made a public appearance at a recent event in Mumbai, and the shutterbugs went click click. Although some remarks on her social media feed such as ‘Your look malnourished. Please eat something’, have been outrightly hinting at her anorexic look, Rohira remains unperturbed, and quips, “May be (people) are concerned, and love the chubby me. It’s just their way of showing concern. I don’t think them as nasty. I even take that as love from them when they message me that. The point is you can’t make everyone happy. Whether you’re fat or thin, you should be happy in your skin!”

Shweta Rohira in Malaysia in 2015, for an award ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Rohira, who was previously married to actor Pulkit Samrat, had started focussing on fitness a few years back. She reveals, “It all happened over a span of three years, but drastically it came into notice a year back with the new hair do and all.” At the start, she had reportedly lost five kilos in four months; but there seems to have been none stopping her since then. “I used to weigh 82kg. Now I am literally half. I have lost a person! And yes, it was a conscious effort. If one doesn’t do it consciously, one cannot be disciplined enough to reach where I’ve reached. One fine day, I said you know what ‘I want to have a healthy lifestyle’.”

“One can enjoy it; I enjoyed my weight loss journey because I didn’t be like ‘Oh, in this much time, I wanna become this much’! I wanted to go back to my ‘healthy me’. It was just a journey, and in the bargain transformation ho gaya...,” she says, adding, “But it wasn’t about being thin. I used to be thin earlier in life. And then there was a phase where I was fat in life. It’s not that I didn’t enjoy being fat; I used to enjoy that phase, too. One day I happened to look at my outfits while I cleaning my wardrobe, and said ‘I wanna go back to my skinny self and my short hair. That’s when I approached my nutritionist, and the journey began,” says the actor who is now looking forward for the release of her short film.

Shweta with her rakhi brother, actor Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
Alongside #FitnessGoals she has kept herself busy with work such as Insta blogging and interviewing authors, celebs. But what she enjoys the most, she says, is “the healthier way of life that has become a lifestyle”. Cycling, walking, Zumba, she’s done it all! And to those who are on their weight loss journey, Rohira urges, “don’t loose hope”. Reiterating her thoughts on her drastic makeover, she says, “I enjoy being the way I am. A lot of disciplined actions had to be taken towards it. The biggest myth is that one cannot do it, it’s a tough process. It’s not a tough process, one can enjoy it,” she smiles, and concludes with Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue ‘Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori kainaat use tum se milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’.

