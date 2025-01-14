Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat dance to dhol beats as they celebrate their first Lohri together after marriage. Watch

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot last year in March in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple celebrated their first Lohri together after marriage and shared glimpses of their "kaafi cute" celebration with family at home. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Lohri together after marriage.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's ‘pehli Lohri’

On Monday, Kriti Kharbanda shared photos from her first Lohri celebration after marrying Pulkit Samrat. The actor captioned the post, "Kaafi cute! Hamari pehli Lohri!" In the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti lit the traditional bonfire together, marking their first Lohri as a married couple. In one of the videos, they were seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of the dhol. The couple also posed with their family in one of the photos.

One of the pictures captured a special moment as the couple walked hand-in-hand around the bonfire, following a tradition for couples on Lohri. Kriti Kharbanda stunned in an elegant red suit featuring intricate floral designs on the neckline and hem, paired with a matching dupatta. Pulkit Samrat kept his look simple yet stylish in a solid blue kurta-pyjama set.

Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey co-star, Richa Chadha, showered love on the couple, commenting, "Very cute. Bless you guys." Fans also sent their wishes for the special occasion. One Instagram user wrote, "Such a beautiful family," while another commented, "Super cute couple." A third user added, "Happy Lohri to the most stylish couple."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat in March 2024. Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!" For the wedding, Kriti wore a pink lehenga paired with traditional jewelry, while Pulkit opted for a green sherwani and white shoes.