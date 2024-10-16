Did you know Fauji 2 initially starred Pulkit Samrat as Shah Rukh Khan's son? Here's what happened

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced on Tuesday that the 1989 show Fauji, which served as Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough before his debut in films, will be rebooted as Fauji 2, starring Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan. However, an India Today report claims that Fauji 2 was initially in works with Pulkit Samrat playing Shah Rukh's son. (Also Read – Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 1989 series to be rebooted with Vikas Jain, Gauahar Khan. Check details here) Pulkit Samrat was initially signed to play Shah Rukh Khan's son in Fauji 2.

Original plans for Fauji 2

The report states that much before Sandeep came into the picture, the Fauji sequel was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh was even going to reprise his memorable of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai, with Pulkit Samrat playing his son. Roopal Tyagi, best known for TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Humari Betiyoon Ka Vivah, was signed as the female lead. However, the show never took off, even though Pulkit and Shah Rukh shot briefly for it.

“Just imagine, a guy from Delhi, who has come to Mumbai following SRK’s footsteps gets a chance to play his on-screen son in a show produced by Red Chillies! I was lucky enough to shoot with him, and he was extremely kind, extremely humble. He shared his trade secrets with me. He taught me how to own a set and how to use the space around you as an actor. His kind words and his warmth still stay with me. Sadly, the show never took off,” Pulkit told India Today.

About Fauji 2

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has teamed up with the national broadcaster Doordarshan to breathe new life into this classic show. The new series introduces Bigg Boss 17-fame Vikas Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and Gauahar Khan as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry. The series also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek.

Singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track. Fauji 2 will air on Doordarshan in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.