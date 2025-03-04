Kubbra Sait recollects feeling ‘weak and hollow’ while getting an abortion: ‘I felt I was not worth it’

Actor Kubbra Sait was recently asked about the strength she must have had to undergo an abortion and defy societal norms. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor, however, responded that it was not strength she felt at that moment and that she felt like she couldn’t talk about it to anyone. (Also Read: Kubbra Sait takes a holy dip at Mahakumbh; see pictures of her ‘once in a lifetime’ trip) Kubbra Sait first opened up about getting an abortion in her book, Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir.

Kubbra Sait on getting an abortion

When the host lauded Kubbra for having the strength to choose for herself, the actor responded, “I think when I went through the abortion, I don’t think I was being strong at all. I was too weak to take it forward. I did not have the courage or the strength to say ke agar hum ye nahi karenge, to (if we don’t do this, then) we will live with it. I felt very weak at that time…I felt hollow. I felt like I was not worth it at all.”

She admitted that it’s only ‘much later’ that she felt there was strength in that decision because she broke ‘stereotypical patterns’. Kubbra also revealed that she didn’t tell anyone at that time, neither her friends nor the director of the travel show she was hosting.

“And no one knew about it, man. I went by myself and got myself through the abortion. I remember about two weeks or three weeks later, I met a girlfriend, and she went on this trip about me not listening. I just told her, and that’s when it hit me. And that’s when I started weeping because I was like, ‘S*** I’ve not told this to anyone’,” she said.

Kubbra also revealed that five or six years later, when she was shooting for her show, she would get ‘hot and sick’ and ‘extremely cranky’ because she was ‘bleeding heavily’. And she still didn’t share what she was going through with those around her. Only when she wrote it in her book, Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir (2022), did she realise she needed to share the story and be ‘kind’ about the decisions she has made in life.

