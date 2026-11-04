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Kunal Kapoor says working with Avengers Doomsday movement coach Terry Notary elevated Ramayana cast's work

Kunal Kapoor says filming Ramayana’s action scenes against green screens relied on imagination. He praised action director Terry Notary for guiding the cast.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 14:39:03 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana. In the film, his character is seen fighting Ravana, played by Yash. The actor features in several large-scale action sequences, which were shot using green screens. Since this was Kunal's first time working with a green screen, he recently opened up about the experience and credited Hollywood action director Terry Notary for guiding the actors through the action sequences and helping them with their body language.

Kunal Kapoor on working with a green screen

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana.
Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana.

Speaking to SCREEN, Kunal opened up about working with a green screen for the first time. He said, “The thing with the green screen is there’s nothing available to you. There’s no real palace or sunrise. Everything is out of your imagination. You’ve to create pretty much everything in your head. But that can be a lot of fun as well. Because it takes you back to the most important thing as an actor — your imagination. It also takes you back to your childhood, where you’d play with imagination. That was a lot of fun."

Kunal Kapoor on working with Hollywood action director Terry Notary

Kunal credited Terry Notary for guiding him and the other actors through the film's action sequences. Terry is best known for his work as a movement coach on Hollywood films, including the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He has also worked on the Russo Brothers' upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday.

Deep Dive

How did Terry Notary help the Ramayana cast prepare for action scenes?

Notary guided the actors through action sequences and helped them develop the movement and body language needed for their characters. His workshops also covered skills such as breathing, walking and climbing.

How did Ranbir Kapoor prepare to play Lord Rama in Ramayana?

Ranbir trained with an Indian Olympian for about 18 months to learn archery techniques. He also attended workshops with Terry Notary focused on movement, breathing and physicality.

When will Ramayana Part 2 be released?

Producer Namit Malhotra said Ramayana Part 2 has been postponed from 2027 to 2028. He said the extra time would help the team deliver the film as planned.
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About Ramayana and its sequel

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the epic. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

While Ramayana Part 2 was planned for Diwali 2027, Namit recently revealed in an interview that the film is postponed to 2028.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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