Kunal Kapoor says working with Avengers Doomsday movement coach Terry Notary elevated Ramayana cast's work

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana. In the film, his character is seen fighting Ravana, played by Yash. The actor features in several large-scale action sequences, which were shot using green screens. Since this was Kunal's first time working with a green screen, he recently opened up about the experience and credited Hollywood action director Terry Notary for guiding the actors through the action sequences and helping them with their body language.

Kunal Kapoor on working with a green screen

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Ramayana.

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Speaking to SCREEN, Kunal opened up about working with a green screen for the first time. He said, “The thing with the green screen is there’s nothing available to you. There’s no real palace or sunrise. Everything is out of your imagination. You’ve to create pretty much everything in your head. But that can be a lot of fun as well. Because it takes you back to the most important thing as an actor — your imagination. It also takes you back to your childhood, where you’d play with imagination. That was a lot of fun."

Kunal Kapoor on working with Hollywood action director Terry Notary

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Kunal credited Terry Notary for guiding him and the other actors through the film's action sequences. Terry is best known for his work as a movement coach on Hollywood films, including the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He has also worked on the Russo Brothers' upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday.

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Deep Dive How did Terry Notary help the Ramayana cast prepare for action scenes? Notary guided the actors through action sequences and helped them develop the movement and body language needed for their characters. His workshops also covered skills such as breathing, walking and climbing. How did Ranbir Kapoor prepare to play Lord Rama in Ramayana? Ranbir trained with an Indian Olympian for about 18 months to learn archery techniques. He also attended workshops with Terry Notary focused on movement, breathing and physicality. When will Ramayana Part 2 be released? Producer Namit Malhotra said Ramayana Part 2 has been postponed from 2027 to 2028. He said the extra time would help the team deliver the film as planned.

{{^usCountry}} Kunal said, “We got very lucky because we had somebody like Terry. He trained all the actors in the Planet of the Apes to imbibe that body language. What I found really fascinating about working with him was he was not just an action director, but a body language expert directing action. That’s very different from working with an action director. Just having that kind of a talent on the film makes it incredibly easy for everybody else. Because you’re shooting not only an action sequence, but also an important part of a story that’s close to all our hearts. So, when you find talent that looks at it and approaches it like that, it really elevates the work,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal said, “We got very lucky because we had somebody like Terry. He trained all the actors in the Planet of the Apes to imbibe that body language. What I found really fascinating about working with him was he was not just an action director, but a body language expert directing action. That’s very different from working with an action director. Just having that kind of a talent on the film makes it incredibly easy for everybody else. Because you’re shooting not only an action sequence, but also an important part of a story that’s close to all our hearts. So, when you find talent that looks at it and approaches it like that, it really elevates the work,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana and its sequel

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the epic. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.

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While Ramayana Part 2 was planned for Diwali 2027, Namit recently revealed in an interview that the film is postponed to 2028.