Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana Part 2 has been postponed to 2028, hints at a trilogy

Explaining why Part 2 has been pushed to 2028 instead of 2027, he said, "So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

In an interview with E! News, Namit revealed that while Ramayana was initially envisioned as an Indian film for a global audience, its scope evolved during production. He said the makers have now created two master versions of the film, with the English version featuring a separate edit and a rewritten script to make it a distinct presentation for international audiences.

With Ramayana : Part 1 set to hit theatres this Diwali, those who watched it at the LA premiere are now awaiting the release of the sequel. While the second instalment was earlier scheduled to release in 2027, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that it has been pushed to 2028. He has also hinted that the makers could revisit their plans and consider expanding the film into a trilogy, depending on the audience's response to the first part.

In another interview with Review Nation, Namit hinted that Ramayana could potentially become a trilogy. He revealed that the film was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later decided to tell the story in two parts. However, with filming still underway, he refrained from sharing further details, adding that the team might revisit its plans depending on audience reactions and feedback.

He added, "I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there's anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it. Because, you know, while we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version."