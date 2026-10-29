Kunal Kapoor, who plays Indra Dev in Ramayana, says one of the biggest things holding India back is ‘our fear of failure’

In his note, Kunal shared, “I think one of the biggest things holding India back is our fear of failure. We’re taught to fear it from the time we’re young. Students are pushed to breaking point because failing an exam feels like the end of the world. We stay in marriages everyone knows aren’t working because leaving feels like failure. People stay in jobs they hate because they’re terrified they won’t find another one. We’ve built a society where the shame of failing often feels worse than the cost of staying stuck.”

Actor Kunal Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana , where he plays Indra Dev. The actor takes to his X account to often share candid thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics. He talks about the films he liked and the latest events in the country and interacts with users on the platform. On Thursday, the actor shared a long note about how one of the biggest things that is holding India back is the fear of failure.

The actor then went on to add how this is a generational issue and cannot be cured so easily. He wrote, “And to be fair to us, it comes from generations of scarcity. Too many people, too few opportunities. When survival is the priority, taking risks feels like a luxury. But you cannot build a great country if its people are terrified of getting things wrong. We don’t just need more ambition. We need to become a country where failure isn’t a life sentence. And maybe that’s starts small, with how we react to our kids or people around us, when they fail.”

Kunal did not specifically point out any particular project or name anyone to share why he spoke about failure. When a fan commented, “Spoken like a true king, Lord Indra,” the actor acknowledged the comment with folded hands emoticons.