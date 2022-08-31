Kunal Kemmu announces his directorial debut Madgaon Express, Hansal Mehta says: 'Welcome to the other side'

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday announced his debut directorial film, Madgaon Express, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a poster of the film, which has also been written by him. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. (Also Read | Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan visit temple on Ganesh Chaturthi)

Sharing the poster, Kunal captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen."

"A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express. #Madgaonexpress," concluded his post.

Many celebrities congratulated Kunal in the comments section. Hansal Mehta wrote, "All the very best Kunal… Welcome to the other side!" Ishaan Khatter commented, "All the best brotherman, love and only love." Vikrant Massey said, "It already sounds soooo exciting! Wishing you all the luck and happiness with this one brother. Unleash the best within!!!"

Maria Goretti commented, "Oh my goddddd, this is just fantastic .. all the very very best Kunal, shine on ..." Dia Mirza dropped fire emojis. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Brooooo (raised hands emojis)." Huma Qureshi also said, "Congratulations, how cool."

Kunal started his journey in the movies as a child actor before making his debut as a lead with the 2005 film Kalyug. He has since featured in films like the Golmaal series, Go Goa Gone, Malang, Kalank and Lootcase. He was also part of the web series Abhay. He also has two projects in the pipeline--Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah and Malang 2.

