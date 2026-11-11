Late Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang's glimpse in Maatrubhumi trailer makes Meiyang Chang emotional, says ‘wish we could watch this together’

As the trailer for Salman Khan's much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi dropped last night, it dominated social media chatter. And while there was much discussion about the trailer and Salman's look, for singer-actor Meiyang Chang, watching his late friend Prashant Tamang was the highlight.

Prashant Tamang plays a Chinese Army officer in Maatrubhumi.

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A former Indian Idol winner, Prashant died earlier this year at age 43. Maatrubhumi is his final film. Taking to social media, Chang said that watching Prashant left him overwhelmed with emotion and happiness.

Meiyang Chang's emotional post for Prashant Tamang

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In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Mere bhai and his final screen appearance! I’m so glad Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “If you were here, I’d have teased you saying ‘S**le, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or… O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila?' Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could’ve watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you .” Prashant Tamang's life and death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “If you were here, I’d have teased you saying ‘S**le, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or… O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila?' Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could’ve watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you .” Prashant Tamang's life and death {{/usCountry}}

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Prashant Tamang first shot to fame as the winner of Indian Idol season 3 in 2007. A successful singer, he ventured into acting, first in Nepali films before graduating to Indian cinema. He famously appeared in Paatal Lok Season 2 last year.

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In January this year, the singer-turned-actor from Darjeeling passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Dwarka Hospital in New Delhi, where he was declared dead. Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Martha Tamang, and their daughter, Ariah Tamang.

About Maatrubhumi

Prashant's final film role is Maatrubhumi, a war drama with Salman Khan in the lead role. The film, originally titled Battle of Galwan, also stars Chitrangda Singh. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Having faced numerous delays in post-production, the film is set to release in theatres on December 4.