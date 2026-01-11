Actor-singer Prashant Tamang of Indian Idol, Paatal Lok fame dies at 43 of heart attack, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences on social media, remembering Tamang's contribution to the music industry. In a tweet, Mamata said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Prashant Tamang. His soulful voice and inspiring journey from a small town to winning Indian Idol touched many lives. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

The singer-turned-actor from Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang, reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Dwarka Hospital in New Delhi, where he was declared dead. As of now, his family has not released an official statement regarding his passing.

Prashant Tamang , the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and Pataal Lok 2 actor, passed away on January 10, leaving his fans and the entertainment industry in deep sorrow. The 43-year-old singer, who rose to fame with his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, was a sensation in the music world, particularly in West Bengal, where he became a household name following his victory on the Indian Idol show.

In a heartfelt tribute, Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education in Nagaland, shared his emotional thoughts on social media, saying:

"प्रशांत तमांग, एक खूबसूरत आवाज़ और एक और भी खूबसूरत दिल... (Prashant Tamag, a beautiful voice and heart) To me, Prashant was more than a talented artist; he was a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul. His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him. Though he is no longer with us, his voice, his smile and the memories we shared will always stay with me. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered."