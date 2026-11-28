Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar attended a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday evening. While there, the Bollywood star spoke about his upcoming film, King, by Siddharth Anand. Talking about why he’s excited for the audience to see the film, Shah Rukh mentioned that given its commercial sensibilities, logic would go out the window. He also promised those who want him in a thinking film that he'll make one soon.

Shah Rukh Khan says he has accepted to playing his age in Siddharth Anand's King. more less

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(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says starring with much younger actresses made him want to embrace his age in King, now wants to be a cool 61-year-old hero)

Shah Rukh Khan on logic and King

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Teasing that King has a lot of stars whom he cannot name now, Shah Rukh said, “King is the kind of film the whole family can enjoy in theatres. It’s a film which has a lot of drama. And of course, lots and lots of action, as you’ve seen. You’ve seen the songs too. There are a lot of stars in this film. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption. There are so many of them; I am not naming them.”

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{{^usCountry}} “It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me. And I hope that everyone enjoys it; it’s a good film. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright,” he added, also expressing excitement that his daughter, Suhana Khan, would be starring in it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me. And I hope that everyone enjoys it; it’s a good film. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright,” he added, also expressing excitement that his daughter, Suhana Khan, would be starring in it. {{/usCountry}}

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Says he will star in a thinking film for the ‘woke’

Shah Rukh also spoke about playing his age in King and said, “Can I still be a hero at 60 and play my age? I’ve dyed my hair now, but it was grey. Overall, the film is…I’m an entertainer. For me, everything is about making sure people can dance to a part of the film, cry to a part of the film, sing along to a part of the film, and feel the drama and emotion. It’s a nice amalgamation of it all.”

He then addressed those who want him to make a different kind of cinema beyond the commercial films, like he once did, adding, “There will still be some woke people who say he should’ve made a serious film. He’s not making a thinking film. That’s okay; I will do that too. But King is very special to me. And God willing, all of you will also like it when it releases.”

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King will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut. It will be released in theatres on December 24.