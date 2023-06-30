Mrunal Thakur: If kids can have discussion about sex at home, they may not seek misinformation from outside

Actor Mrunal Thakur is being praised for her performance in Lust Stories 2. Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the film's compelling narrative. Also read: Lust Stories 2 review: With more hits than misses, Netflix delivers another winner on desi sexuality Mrunal Thakur saw the release of Lust Stories 2 on Netflix on Thursday. (PTI)

Sharing her views on lust and sex, Mrunal said, "I strongly believe that having matured conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is young and growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instils the right knowledge and information to a young person."

She added, "If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world."

In the film, Mrunal portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her grandmother about her perceived "lust quotient" with her future partner (essayed by Angad Bedi).

Lust Stories explores the concepts of modern-day relationships and the varying degrees of complexities that come with it. Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast also includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

In the coming months, Mrunal will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

She also has an important project with Nani. The duo recently wrapped up filming the project. Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, “I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.”